76th Anniversary of D-Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today we remember D-Day. June 6, 1944, that was the date of the invasion of the European continent by the Allies, and the beginning of the end of the war in Europe.

On that day, Allied forces were commanded by five-star general Dwight Eisenhower. German general, Erwin Rommel, commanded the defenses along the coast.

Code name ‘Operation Overlord’, involved the Allies landing on the northern coast of France, called Normandy. 160,000 brave Allied Soldiers invaded that day, the largest invasion in history.

5,000 ships were used along with 13,000 aircraft. Approximately 4,000 Allied Soldiers were killed on D-Day, and thousands injured or missing in action.

