700 Teens Gather to LIVE UNITED

More than 700 teenagers from area middle schools and high schools united at the Amarillo Civic Center-Grand Plaza to learn about the needs in their own community and what they can do to make a difference. Buses from AISD, CISD, Bushland ISD, River Road and Highland Park will bring their students downtown beginning at 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Over the past few months, the United Way Youth Cabinet have been preparing and executing the details to manage and educate this large gathering of area youth. Over the course of the day, the students will visit 19 programs funded by United Way donors. Eighteen busses will take students to multiple sites. Back at the Civic Center, youth will enjoy pizza and a variety of fantastic performances and speakers. Last year, the students who attended Youth Leadership Day went back to their schools and helped raise almost $33,000 among their peers. The Youth Cabinet then researched grants and allocated those dollars to local programs and projects. Allocations from this year’s campaign will be announced Spring 2019.

This day could not be possible without the Youth Day sponsorships of United Supermarkets, ASARCO, AimBank, and Vigil Ventures, Inc.

