69-year-old Clovis man shot Wednesday evening

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday evening, Clovis Police responded to a 69-year-old gunshot victim being treated at Plains Regional Medical Center-Clovis.

The victim told officers he had been shot by Iisha Silva at his residence located on the 1100 block of Rencher.

The victim then was transported Silva to the hospital after the incident had taken place. The victim was then transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas for continued care of his injuries.

Clovis Police Officers were dispatched to the location of the incident to secure the scene and Detectives were notified to respond and continue the investigation.

Iisha Silva, 26 years of age, was charged with: Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, a third degree felony and Possession of Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon, a fourth degree felony. Silva was transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center for processing and detention.

The investigation is being conducted by Clovis Police Department Special Operations unit.

