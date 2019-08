AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 66th Annual Florist Convention in Amarillo begins on Friday, August 9.

The convention is called “Outlaws…Coloring Outside the Lines,” and it’s taking place at the Embassy Suites Downtown.

It’s an opportunity for florists around the area to learn from experts in the field.

The event also kicked off with a staged gunfight by the Panhandle Pistoleros.

The convention runs through Sunday.