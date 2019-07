AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 5th Annual Hot Rods & Hamburgers car show is taking place on Saturday, July 20.

The event, being held at Medi Park West, will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Car and bike entry fees are $25 each. In addition to the show, there will also be food, vendor booths and door prizes.