58 Texas cities face off against the state over telecom laws on Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A lawsuit over telecom laws, with nearly 60 cities going against the state of Texas, will be in court on Wednesday in Travis County.

KXAN first reported about this over two years ago.

Austin, San Marcos, and Bastrop are all cities who have joined this lawsuit.

It has to do with wireless nodes installed by companies in cities.

In 2017, the state allowed companies to use streetlights, street signs, even utility poles, all with less oversight from the state.

Even in cases where cities had already signed deals with telecom companies.

Cities are also challenging another law that allows companies to pay less in fees to cities, if they offer both telecom and cable.

On Wednesday, a judge will hear whether or not a temporary injunction should be issued.