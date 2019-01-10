5 Pounds of Meth Seized During I-40 Traffic Stop in Carson County

DPS seized close to five pounds of meth Friday, January 4, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 12:19 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered plastic-wrapped bundles of meth concealed inside luggage behind the driver’s seat.

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents and DPS Special Agents were contacted to assist with the case. DEA Special Agents arrived on scene and adopted the case.

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. They were transported and booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Los Angeles to Little Rock, Arkansas.