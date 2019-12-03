4th Annual #ThePanhandleGives sets new goal after passing original $1 Million goal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF) has passed its original goal of $1 million in the 4th annual #ThePanhandleGives 9-day campaign.

Officials with the AAF say, “We are excited and have moved our new goal to $1,400,000.”

The campaign has 132 participating organizations across 18 counties in the Texas Panhandle. To give, donors can go to thepanhandlegives.org and choose their favorite participating organizations; or drop off a designated check at any Amarillo National Bank, Happy State Bank, or FirstBank Southwest locations during the campaign dates.

Officials say some campaigns/organizations still need your help.

“There are organizations that have not met their goals, and we don’t want to slow giving in any way for them. This is why we added a new goal. Thank you for your support throughout the campaign!”

As a new incentive this year, the Amarillo Area Foundation has collected over $280,000 that will be divided among the participating organizations based on the percentage of total gifts during the campaign. These “Amplification Funds” will make each gift to the organizations even more impactful.

ThePanhandleGives is a Panhandle-wide effort to raise the awareness of the monetary need nonprofit organizations have during this critical time of the year. Participating organizations are across the 26-county region of the Texas Panhandle.

The Amarillo Area Foundation is the only community foundation serving Texas’ northernmost 26 counties. Since its inception in 1957 and into the future, the Foundation provides grants and services to strengthen non-profit organizations.

