46 cases of coronavirus confirmed March 19 in Arkansas, according to ADH

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 46 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Source: ADH website, March 19 at 10:23 a.m.

Nine more cases have been reported Thursday morning. On Wednesday evening, there were 37 confirmed cases.

According to ADH, 38 of the confirmed tests were from their lab while eight were from a commercial lab.

There are 113 persons under investigation, according to the ADH website.

There are also 441 people being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance.

There have been 310 tests that came back negative.

According to ADH, Washington, Pope, Van Buren, Cleburne, Faulkner, Pulaski, Garland, Saline, Grant, Jefferson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha and Bradley counties have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and ADH Secretary Dr. Nate Smith are scheduled to give an update at 2:30 Thursday afternoon.