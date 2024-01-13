AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The 40th annual Tri-State Open Chili Championship returned today to the Rex Baxter Building.

This championship is not only a way for people to warm up their bodies with some chili, but it also helps raise money for the Make-A-Wish North Texas Foundation. The North Texas Foundation covers 161 counties and had a goal of raising 50,000 with this event.

“We’ll probably serve about 3,000 to 4,000 people. There’s going to be great for prizes and the people of Amarillo has been excellent in donating money and sponsorships,” said Tri-State Open Chili Championship Chairperson Pam Gonzalez.

People from all over the Tri-State area came to the championship to show off their skills.

“Well, it’s 390 pounds of meat that go in it. We brown it on Friday night and then start at six o’clock in the morning today to make the chili and a lot of ingredients,” said President of Coors Cowboy Club Dennis Horn. “We have a great chili chef and is one of our members.”