40 percent of children talk with online strangers

(FOX NEWS) – Listen up parents, you may want to talk to your kids about their online activity.

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education revealing new data on the internet use of fourth through eighth graders.

The study finds 40 percent of kids have connected with a stranger on the web.

Of that 40 percent, roughly half admit to giving out their phone number to a person they didn’t know and 11 percent even went as far as to meet a stranger in person.

The news isn’t all bad, though.

The survey also suggests a majority of kids are being taught to use the internet safely.

Researchers urging parents to monitor their kids’ online behavior to help keep them safe adding, teachers should also play a role in educating students about the dangers of the digital world.