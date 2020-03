JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website, four presumptive cases of the coronavirus have been identified by MSDH lab testing. The tests are awaiting confirmation by CDC testing.

At least three of the cases were reported in Forrest County. MSDH has not said where the fourth case is located.

42 individuals have been tested by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory as of March 12, 2020.