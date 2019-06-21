4 alleged cocaine dealers indicted

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four alleged cocaine dealers who were arrested in the North Heights area have been indicted.

Earnest Tywane Drone, Joseph Dean Taylor, Treson Blake Fugit, and Trevon Montel Monroe, have all been indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 28 Grams or More of Cocaine Base.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said Drone is a well-known dealer who allegedly sold cocaine to a confidential government source last month.

They were arrested when a search warrant was served at what officials said was “two North Heights area crack houses.”

Officers said they recovered crack cocaine, marijuana, and a pistol with ammunition during the raids last month.

All remain in federal custody pending trial.