4 alleged cocaine dealers arrested in North Heights area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Four alleged cocaine dealers are arrested by Project Safe Neighborhoods Amarillo Taskforce, that according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

Earnest Tywane Drone, 39, Joseph Dean Taylor, Treson Blake Fugit, and Trevon Montel Monroe, have all been charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine or cocaine base.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said Drone is well-known dealer who allegedly sold cocaine to a confidential government source last month.

They were arrested when a search warrant was served at what officials said was "two North Heights area crack houses."

Officers said they recovered crack cocaine, marijuana, and a pistol with ammunition during the raids last month.

All remain in federal custody pending trial.