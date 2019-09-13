4.3 million dollars worth of pot found inside abandoned boat

Border Patrol agents fine more than four million dollars worth of marijuana inside an abandoned boat

(FOX NEWS) – More than four million dollars worth of marijuana found inside this abandoned boat.

US Border Patrol agents were called to the area Sunday morning after witnesses say they saw the 26-foot boat come ashore on a beach between Carlsbad and Oceanside, California.

Moments later they say two people got out of the boat and ran along the shoreline.

When Border Patrol agents arrived, they found one thousand pounds of marijuana inside the boat with a street value of four-point-three million dollars.

The vessel was seized by the border patrol and the drugs were turned over to the maritime task force for further investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.