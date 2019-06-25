3D mammograms becoming popular across United States

The 3D mammogram is emerging as a popular breast cancer screening tool for women across the US.

A new study published in the medical journal “JAMA Internal Medicine” finds that 3D mammography screenings rose rapidly from 13 percent in 2015 to nearly 43 percent in 2017.

Standard 2D screening can only take images of the front and side of the breast while the new 3D state of the art technology provides more angles which can help doctors with better detection and also a reduction in the amount of false positives.

Despite the recent numbers, study authors say the 3D mammography screenings are mostly popular in areas that were wealthy, educated and white and stated that tackling these disparities will help breast cancer patients “live longer and healthier lives.”