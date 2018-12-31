News

37th Annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The 37th Annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive is on Friday, Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The event will be held at at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

Every donor will receive a long-sleeved M*A*S*H t-shirt and will be entered into a drawing to win a door prize.

The  door prizes will include:

  • Two sets of the M*A*S*H:  The Complete Series DVD set.
  • Xbox One X, 1TB Console with 4K ultra blue ray that includes the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 game and Xbox Live 3-month gold membership ($399)
  • Sony PlayStation 4, 1TB Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Console Bundle ($299)

