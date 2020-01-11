35th annual Make-A-Wish Open Chili Championship brings in large crowd

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Thousands came out to the 35th annual Make-A-Wish Open Chili Championship on Saturday, January 11.

More than 100 teams from across the panhandle came to the Tri-State Fairgrounds to make some of their best chili.

The event is not just for the bragging rights, but also a way to support a good cause.

“We are so happy I mean oh my gosh to see all these people walk through the door to help our children and help our community today is a blessing,” Pam Gonzalez, Co-Chair, stated.

The cook-off has been supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas for more than 30 years.

All proceeds collected go directly to the foundation helping to grant wishes to children who have life-threatening illnesses.

“Silent auctions, raffle items, Ruckus is here, It’s a big day,” Gonzalez said.

There were a few rookies this year but most teams participate in the event every year.

“Well we’ve been doing this for a long time it’s a great deal to help out our community. Make-A-Wish is a great program,” Kent Fletcher a participant, stated.

Event coordinators said every person counts in making the event special.

“There are some texas state champions here some Taralingua champions here so they’re all wonderful,” Gonzalez stated.

Although, it is not all about winning there are a few perks for teams selected to have the best chili in our area.

“They get a jacket if they win.plus if they win they get a straight ride to go to Taralingua which is the world championship,” Gonzalez stated.

Last year’s event helped raise around 25,000 dollars for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas.