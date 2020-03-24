35 people tested in Ector County, 21 cases pending

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – City and County leaders met today to provide an update on their local COVID-19 response.

According to the Ector County Health Department, at least 35 people have been tested for Coronavirus. ECHD officials say of those tests, at least 21 are pending results. However, those numbers do not account for the number of tests being sent to private labs, officials said Tuesday.

With numbers climbing, Mayor David Turner, as well as ORMC and MCH officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing and staying at home.

Additionally, Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital, said they are preparing for “the surge” of patients.

Tippin says they will restrict the number of entrances open at MCH. The Emergency Department, the Center for Women and Infants and the main registration area will be the only entrances open.

The hospital will also limit the number of visitors allowed in the hospital and will include temperature checks during visitor screening.

