35 dogs seized from Randall County Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Randall County Animal Control seized 35 dogs Wednesday morning during an animal cruelty case.

Officials say deputies discovered the dogs living in a trailer at the Catalpa Trailer Park.

The deputies described the living conditions for the dogs as “unlivable”.

The floor was covered in dog feces, and there were fleas and ticks throughout the trailer. Furniture was torn up and there were holes in the floor and walls. The dogs were covered in fleas, and most were suffering hair loss. The back yard of the property was overgrown with weeds, and the front yard was littered with junk and trash. Randall County Sheriff’s Department

The deputies discovered that the resident was living in a shop building located on the property. Due to the conditions inside the trailer, the deputies had to be sprayed with disinfectant after leaving the property.

This investigation continues, and filing of 35 charges of Cruelty to Nonlivestock Animals is possible.

An offense under this section is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000.00; confinement in jail for a term not to exceed one year; or both fine and confinement.

Gracie’s Project

Loretta with Gracie’s Project had become aware of the situation and contacted the property owner who surrendered the dogs to the shelter. Through their resources, Gracie’s Project will be providing adequate food, housing and veterinary care for all 35 of the dogs. Deputies and volunteers from Gracie’s Project removed all of the dogs, and took them to Animal Rescue Shelter where a veterinarian from Hope Veterinary came and examined the dogs, and gave vaccinations to all of the dogs, except the pregnant females. Gracie’s Project will shelter the dogs, nurse them back to good health, and then find foster homes or suitable adoptive families.

Gracie’s Project, who accepted custody of all 35 dogs, is a 501C3 non-profit organization dedicated to saving as many dogs as possible, and finding them forever homes.

Anyone interested in adopting a shelter dog, or who would like to help Gracie’s Project financially can go to their web site, https://www.graciesproject.com/, or call 806-316-4024 for more information.