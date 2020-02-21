3 people confirmed dead after Coleman County plane crash

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people have been confirmed dead after a plane crash in Coleman County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the fatalities and says the NTSB is now investigating.

A helicopter search crew told KTAB and KRBC they found the crash west of Lake Coleman. No survivors were reported.

The plane, described as a Beechcraft King Air with tail number N860J , took off from the Abilene Airport around 5:40 a.m. and landed just after 6:00 a.m., according to Flight Aware.

FAA officials say the pilot reported an electrical issue just before losing contact with air traffic control.

In the audio track attached to the video above, you can hear the pilot of a Beechcraft King Air with tail number N860J telling control, “we may need to turn back to Abilene. Our. . . equipment is kind of faulty. I’m playing with it right now.”

Around 6:00 a.m., the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office says they searched an area on the Callahan County and Coleman County line for the plane, but found nothing.

More from MyHighPlains.com: