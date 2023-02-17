AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding an RV mobile unit fire on Wednesday evening in east Amarillo that resulted in three injured occupants.

According to an AFD press release, at around 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, crews responded to a fire in a mobile RV unit in the 1000 block of Dunaway St.

Officials said upon arrival crews found an RV in the backyard fully involved.

AFD said at around 11:37 p.m., crews were able to extinguish the fire. AFD reports that all occupants were out of the structure when crews arrived.

According to the release, one occupant was self-transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to be released. The other two occupants burned their hands and refused treatment.

Officials stated that the Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the scene and determined this fire to be unintentional.