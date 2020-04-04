3 Bryan Police Officers diagnosed with COVID-19

The Bryan Police Department says three officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The officers have mild cases of the virus, according to the department, and seem to be recovering well.

The department says it is reasonably sure the officers had no interaction with the public in an official capacity. They are monitoring other police department employees. If anyone shows symptoms, they will be sent home to self-quarantine.

All patrol vehicles are being sanitized between each shift, as are work stations.