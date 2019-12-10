Amarillo Police investigating death in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a fight in east Amarillo.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on the 900 block of Birmingham.

APD said they were called out on shots fired.

When police arrived, they found there had been a fight and one person was injured, and later died on the scene.

APD said they have found a person of interest in the case.

Police are still on scene and this is currently an active investigation.

Two Amarillo ISD schools were placed on lockout due to the incident. It lasted for about 45 minutes. Officials said the lockout was a precautionary measure. Those lockouts have since been lifted.

