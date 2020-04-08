2nd Randall County COVID-19 death reported; 23 new cases confirmed in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department (APH) has reported a second COVID-19 related death in Randall County.
APH also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new in Potter County and 12 new in Randall County.
For a full look at the number of COVID-19 cases on the High Plains, see the table below:
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:45 p.m. on April 8, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|8
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|1
|Donley
|13
|0
|0
|Gray
|11
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|19
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|58
|1
|1
|Randall
|52
|2
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|195
|5
|4
