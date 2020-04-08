2nd Randall County COVID-19 death reported; 23 new cases confirmed in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department (APH) has reported a second COVID-19 related death in Randall County.

APH also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new in Potter County and 12 new in Randall County.

For a full look at the number of COVID-19 cases on the High Plains, see the table below:

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:45 p.m. on April 8, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 8 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 1 Donley 13 0 0 Gray 11 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 19 0 0 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 58 1 1 Randall 52 2 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 2 0 0 Texas 4 0 0 TOTAL 195 5 4

