2nd Randall County COVID-19 death reported; 23 new cases confirmed in the Amarillo area

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department (APH) has reported a second COVID-19 related death in Randall County.

APH also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new in Potter County and 12 new in Randall County.

For a full look at the number of COVID-19 cases on the High Plains, see the table below:

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:45 p.m. on April 8, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry800
Dallam100
Deaf Smith701
Donley1300
Gray1100
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore1900
Oldham310
Potter5811
Randall5222
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas400
TOTAL19554

