3rd positive COVID-19 case reported in Donley County

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County Judge John C. Howard, M.D. is reporting the seconds and third positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2 p.m. on April 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed CasesDeaths
Castro80
Curry50
Deaf Smith20
Donley30
Gray10
Moore50
Oldham21
Potter160
Randall170
Roosevelt10
Swisher10
Texas10
