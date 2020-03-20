2nd member of Congress in state opts to self-quarantine

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Another member of Congress from New Mexico is going in self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-Las Cruces, announced Thursday she will go into isolation out of an abundance of caution, though she is not exhibiting any symptoms.
Earlier this week, Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-Santa Fe, announced he would self-quarantine after a brief interaction with an individual who later tested positive.
In southern New Mexico, a district attorney said she and several colleagues were under self-quarantine after coming into proximity with a public defender who was being tested.
The state has a least 35 confirmed cases.