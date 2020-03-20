2nd member of Congress in state opts to self-quarantine

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham confirmed a new coronavirus infection that has no apparent link to travel on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, during a news conference on the floor of the state House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M. She also issued orders to limit the spread of the contagion by restricting restaurants to take-out service and closing down movie theaters, gyms, spas and shopping malls. New Mexico is bracing for the possible spread of coronavirus to some of America’s most remote, impoverished communities, as hospitals across the state prepare to convert operating rooms into acute respiratory care units. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Another member of Congress from New Mexico is going in self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-Las Cruces, announced Thursday she will go into isolation out of an abundance of caution, though she is not exhibiting any symptoms.

Earlier this week, Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-Santa Fe, announced he would self-quarantine after a brief interaction with an individual who later tested positive.

In southern New Mexico, a district attorney said she and several colleagues were under self-quarantine after coming into proximity with a public defender who was being tested.

The state has a least 35 confirmed cases.