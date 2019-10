AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The weather forecast is for beautiful weather, so we’ll enjoy outdoor jazz with the Esquire Jazz Band.

The second Jazztober of 2019 will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 on the grounds of 1000 S. Polk St. the historic Bivins Mansion

Bring your friends, a lawn chair, a picnic and beverages.

Free parking & free admission.