2nd COVID-19 case confirmed in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District has confirmed the second positive COVID-19 case in Dallam County.
According to the Dalhart Office of Emergency Management, an investigation showed the case was work-related spread outside of the county.
Officials said the patient was tested in Amarillo and was sent home to self-quarantine after the test was administered. The patient is in a stable condition. Officials added the patient had minimal contact with the community.
See the number of cases on the High Plains by clicking here.
