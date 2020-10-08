280,000 ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s are being recalled

(WHNT) — About 280,000 Harbor Breeze Kingsbury ceiling fans that were sold at Lowe’s have been recalled over reports that the glass globe can fall off.

The ceiling fans were manufactured before December 2018. They have a bronze finish and five reversible blades that have a 70-inch span. There is also a frosted glass light and remote control.

The company, HKC-US, has received 76 reports of the light globe falling, four of which involved someone being cut by glass.

The fans were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and on the store’s website from April 2010 through December of 2018 for about $230.

The company says new installation instructions will help you correct the issue.

Anyone with this fan should contact the company to request a new owner’s manual and light kit label to help ensure correct installation. HKC-US can be reached at 877-239-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Customers can also email at HKCRecall@hkcus.com or go online at www.hkcfans.com for more information.