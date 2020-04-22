26 new COVID-19 cases in Texas Panhandle

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS and Moore County Hospital District are reporting new cases of coronavirus in the Texas Panhandle.

Officials with Moore County Hospital District report 23 new cases in the county. That is a total of 162 total cases. That is the second highest confirmed cases in the Texas Panhandle.

Texas DSHS is reporting one new case in Parmer, Swisher, and Castro Counties.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:53 p.m. on April 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam21
Deaf Smith162
Donley248
Gray259
Hansford11
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore162233
Oldham31
Parmer3
Potter204530
Quay31
Randall125330
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman10
Swisher61
Texas3412
Wheeler1
TOTAL66214128
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss