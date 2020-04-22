26 new COVID-19 cases in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS and Moore County Hospital District are reporting new cases of coronavirus in the Texas Panhandle.

Officials with Moore County Hospital District report 23 new cases in the county. That is a total of 162 total cases. That is the second highest confirmed cases in the Texas Panhandle.

Texas DSHS is reporting one new case in Parmer, Swisher, and Castro Counties.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:53 p.m. on April 22, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 2 – 1 Deaf Smith 16 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 25 – 9 Hansford 1 – 1 Hartley 1 – – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 162 2 33 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 3 Potter 204 5 30 Quay 3 1 – Randall 125 3 30 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 1 – – Sherman 10 – – Swisher 6 – 1 Texas 34 1 2 Wheeler 1 TOTAL 662 14 128

