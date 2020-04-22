26 new COVID-19 cases in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS and Moore County Hospital District are reporting new cases of coronavirus in the Texas Panhandle.
Officials with Moore County Hospital District report 23 new cases in the county. That is a total of 162 total cases. That is the second highest confirmed cases in the Texas Panhandle.
Texas DSHS is reporting one new case in Parmer, Swisher, and Castro Counties.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:53 p.m. on April 22, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|16
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|25
|–
|9
|Hansford
|1
|–
|1
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|162
|2
|33
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|3
|Potter
|204
|5
|30
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|125
|3
|30
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|10
|–
|–
|Swisher
|6
|–
|1
|Texas
|34
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|TOTAL
|662
|14
|128
