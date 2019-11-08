24th Annual WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Working Ranch Cowboys Association’s 24th World Championship Ranch Rodeo began tonight.

There were also trade shows and expos going on throughout the day.

Tomorrow will feature the Jr. and Sr. Youth Cow Horse Championship along with the second performance in the main rodeo.

“The heritage and tradition of the Working Ranch Cowboy is still here. This is how your steak meets your plate type deal, and these families come out and work and this is what they do for a living so what you see out in the rodeo arena is what these guys do on a daily basis,” said WRCA Membership Coordinator, Payton Fleming.

The rodeo will be going on through the weekend with the awards ceremony on Sunday.