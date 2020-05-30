24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center kicks off #StartWith24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This upcoming weekend was supposed to be the annual 24 Hours in the Canyon biking event in Palo Duro Canyon, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the races are being pushed back until the weekend of August 29.

However, the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center is still wanting to celebrate this weekend with a challenge of sorts called #StartWith24.

Ryan Parnell, the executive director of 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center said, “Well you know everyone is talking about being active, being safe but being active and being outdoors. So we kind of wanted to encourage people that planned on being at 24 Hours in the Canyon and everyone, in general, to be outdoors and be safe and enjoy the sunshine, it is going to be a great weekend, and we are encouraging folks to be active and ride 24 minutes, 24 miles, something like that, in honor of what this weekend should have been about which was 24 Hours in the Canyon.”

