The Beans & Cornbread luncheon, created in 1997, is a kick off for the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless (ICH). ICH proceeds go to local agencies that serve those who are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The Annual Beans & Cornbread Luncheon is based on the reality that one may have to sustain on a meal of “beans and cornbread.” Last year, businesses and individuals supported the luncheon to the extent of $52,740 in net proceeds raised. This year the committee hopes to reach its luncheon goal of $100,000. The ICH continues the campaign with local churches to reach the overall goal of $150,000, which will then be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $150,000 by the Katherine E. Brady Fund, a component fund of the Amarillo Area Foundation. The goal is to raise $300,000 to assist agencies who meet the needs of those who are struggling to feed themselves and their families, to keep their homes, or to find safe shelter.



21st Annual Beans & Cornbread Luncheon

Amarillo Civic Center

Heritage Room

October 29, 2018

11:30am - 1:00pm

