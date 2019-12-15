21-year-old dies after wreck in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Curry County on Saturday, December 14.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at 4:20 a.m. on New Mexico State Road 77, between Curry Roads G and H.

The investigation determined that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was traveling west on State Road 77.

The CCSO reports that after passing the intersection of Curry Road G, the vehicle left the roadway and traveled into the ditch, where it rolled over.

The driver was identified as Juan Araiza-Jaramillo, 21, of Clovis.

Araiza-Jaramillo died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.