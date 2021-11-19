21 kids adopted during Bell County Adoption Day

BELTON, Texas – Today the Bell County Justice Center was full of happy hearts, and now more happy families.

November is National Adoption Month, and Bell County Adoption Day is among several events dedicated to celebrating and highlighting the need for adoptive families.

Friday morning, 21 children were adopted by 10 different families.

The adoptions were split into two different court rooms with the Wizard of Oz theme “There’s no place like home.”

Lesa and Francisco Perea have three biological children, and they are no stranger to adoptions.

“We have adopted six, but we have raised on and off 14 total,” Lesa Perea said.

Today the parents along with siblings, stood before Bell County Judicial Judge Jack Jones awaiting the green light for three siblings to legally become part of the family.

Judge Jones shared his well wishes before finalizing the adoption.

“Your commitment to them, and they will be better people because of it,” Jones said.

The question many wanted to know is- will they adopt more?

“If it’s more we will take it,” Francisco Perea said. “If it’s meant to be; we get another one, or two, or three!”

The couple encourages others to consider becoming foster or adoptive parents, because kids in foster care need a forever home.

With the holidays around the corner, one of the siblings shared her plans.

“We’re going to have a Thanksgiving dinner. So we are making Thanksgiving to share how grateful we are with each other,” Olivia Perea said.