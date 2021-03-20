2021 World Series of Team Roping Qualifier going on at Amarillo National Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wiley Hicks, Jr. Memorial Team Roping Event took place today. It’s one part of the 2021 World Series of Team Roping Qualifier going on this weekend at the Amarillo National Center.

This is the fourteenth year for the event, according to event officials, and it’s for a good cause as proceeds benefit the Hope and Healing Place here in Amarillo.

“I’m just proud to be able to do this for my dad. He was my greatest friend”, said James Hicks, son of Wiley Hicks Jr. “I miss him every day and I do this in his honor and we honor some people by doing it and giving money away. We’re proud to be here and we appreciate everyone being here.”

The Hope and Healing Place provides grief counseling and support for children and families who have lost a family member.