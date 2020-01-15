2020 flu vaccine not a match for main strain

Children are particularly susceptible to influenza B/Victoria.

(CNN) — There’s more bad news about the flu.

Apparently the main strain of flu that’s circulating doesn’t exactly match what’s in this year’s flu shot.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Fnfectious Diseases says children are particularly susceptible to Influenza B/Victoria and that this year’s flu vaccine isn’t a very good match for it.

Fauci says even though it’s not a good match for V/Victoria – a flu shot can still save a child’s life.

According to CDC data released last week, if your child is exposed to B/Victoria, there’s a 58-percent chance that their flu shot will be well matched to protect against it.

Fauci says the vaccine is however a “a really good match” for the strain called H1N1.

He’s spearheading an effort to develop a universal flu vaccine that would theoretically cover every strain of the flu over multiple flu seasons.

The CDC reports that 32 children have died from the flu this season.

