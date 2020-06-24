2020 CARES Act Funding Available for Small Businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The City of Amarillo is helping small businesses obtain funding to better provide for their employees and customers due to COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday June 30, at 1 p.m., small businesses in Amarillo can submit reimbursement requests online to the city.

The funds are for items such as personal protective equipment like face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can go to this website to download the application: amarilloalerts.com/business-reimbursement-application

Funding comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

Eligible businesses can receive up to $5,000 toward qualifying purchases. Purchases must have taken place between March 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2020.