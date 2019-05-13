2019 wreath memorial

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the calendar week in which May 15th falls as national police week.

Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, national police week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Ceremony information:

Combined honor guards from the Amarillo Police in conjunction with Potter and Randall counties as well as DPS, host the annual May 15th wreath memorial ceremony.

5:30 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Llano Cemetery East-3300 block of s. Arthur

The memorial is 25-30 minutes in length and includes a presentation of colors, the star-spangled banner, bagpipes, a 21-gun salute, and taps. The service centers on the laying of the memorial wreath.

All peace officers and the public are invited to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the memorial will be held at Comanche trail church of Christ, 2700 SE 34th.