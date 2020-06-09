2019 United Way Community Status Report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Way of Amarillo & Canyon is hosting their 2019 Community Status Report on Facebook.

Executive Director, Katie Noffsker and Senior Director of Community Impact, Adam Leathers will unveil the results of a year-long data collection and assessment project illuminating the successes and challenges facing Potter and Randall Counties in the impact focus areas of Income, Education, Health and Basic Needs.

The report presents demographic, income, health, education and vulnerable population data for the Amarillo & Canyon community and is a tool for all citizens, non-profit agencies, government and business to use in strategic planning and social service investments in the year ahead.

Attendees can review a copy of the report by visiting www.unitedwayama.org/community-status-report.