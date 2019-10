CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 13th Annual Randall County Steakout was held on Saturday, October 26.

The event is benefitting the Randall County Junior Livestock Show.

The evening kicked off with a silent auction and a steak dinner, catered by the Coors Cowboy Club.

The fun continued with a live auction and a reverse drawing for up to $4,000, and is capped off with a dance featuring local band, Young Country.