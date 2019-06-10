2019 Heart of Amarillo Festival
The Heart of Amarillo Festival Car Show and so much more.
The festival is Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on 6th street between Western and Georgia.
Sponsored by the historic 6th Street on Route 66 association. Proceeds benefit the 6th Street Association and a local non-profit organization.
More Stories
-
Good Wednesday evening everyone.
-
Starting today, parents can access their child's STAAR results.
-
Records show a Dallas-based law firm put in the winning bid for a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.