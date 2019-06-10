News

2019 Heart of Amarillo Festival

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 07:13 AM CDT

The Heart of Amarillo Festival Car Show and so much more.

The festival is Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on 6th street between Western and Georgia.

Sponsored by the historic 6th Street on Route 66 association. Proceeds benefit the 6th Street Association and a local non-profit organization.

