2019 GiRL Power Program to Feature Award-Winning Amarillo Optometrist

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will host GiRL Power (Girls in Real Life), an annual event that engages 10- to 14-year-old girls and their mothers or other important women in their lives in efforts to improve self-esteem, physical activity, nutrition, internet safety and communication. The 2019 program theme is, “Why Be Boring When You Can Be Flamazing?”

Shauna Thornhill, O.D., a multiple award-winning optometrist and owner of Amarillo Vision Specialists, will be the featured speaker.

In 2006, Thornhill received the Student Research Award from the American Optometric Association’s Contact Lens and Cornea Section. She was selected as Walmart’s District and Regional Doctor of the Year for 2014, 2015 and 2016, and in 2017 she was named the company’s Divisional Doctor of the Year.

In 2017, Thornhill also was named one of the Ten Best Practices in the Country by CooperVision and recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Optical by Vision Monday.

Candy Gibbs, a national speaker for the Hope + Choice Pregnancy Centers & Mentoring Programs and executive director of Amarillo’s CareNet Pregnancy Center, will lead an internet safety breakout session. Other scheduled breakout sessions include a science presentation by Mandy Ried, director of visitor experience at the Don Harrington Discovery Center; an exercise and nutrition session by Amarillo Zumba® instructor Melina Campbell; and a session about setting goals by Lexy Hightower and Tiana Parker, members of the West Texas A&M University Lady Buffs basketball team.

Tickets for the event are $5 and include t-shirts, door prizes, dinner, an entry for a Nintendo Switch giveaway, photo opportunities for girls and their guests and a “It’s Time to Flamingo- Guess the Money Pot” contest by Happy State Bank, the event’s premier sponsor.