Buying a car is an exciting and important investment. When it comes to car shopping, we want to make a safe choice that is in line with our budget, but we also want to be confident in our new ride. The average new-car transaction price currently sits around $36,000, so how can we ensure the biggest bang for our buck?

The car experts at Kelley Blue Book understand the importance of a safe vehicle that is both dynamic and buzzworthy. The 2019 Coolest Cars under $20,000 list is there to help buyers. This collection is one of their most popular lists because it speaks to a variety of people such as college students, first-time buyers, and other budget-conscious consumers who will be pleased to know that they don’t have to break the bank to find a vehicle that suits their needs.

Two longstanding criteria – that the vehicle is both fun to drive and fun to own – are critical among the deciding factors of what the editors freely admit is a very subjective “cool factor,” the over-arching No. 1 criterion for a vehicle to place on this list. Each vehicle is available for purchase starting at $20,000 or less*, using their exclusive Fair Purchase Price as the yardstick. Factors such as current market conditions, vehicle availability, local demand, and seasonal buying trends all help determine a vehicle’s Fair Market Range and Fair Purchase Price.

For more information, please visit www.kbb.com.

