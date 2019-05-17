2019 AC graduate among recipients of Headliners Foundation scholarships Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Meghan Holland [ + - ] Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Headliners Foundation of Texas has announced winners of more than $70,000 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year, and only one of the recipients attended a community college this year – Meghan Holland of Amarillo College.

The awards go to 15 undergraduate students at schools throughout the state showing outstanding potential in journalism.

Holland, who graduated from AC on May 10 with an associate degree in psychology, did so two weeks before her scheduled high school graduation from Amarillo Collegiate Academy. While at AC, she was a Presidential Scholar, served on the AC Student Media staff, and won second place in this year’s West Texas A&M University Research Conference.

Holland next plans on attending the University of Texas at Austin and pursuing a double major to include journalism.

In addition to strong academic records and writing ability, applicants were expected to have demonstrated their interest in journalism by working on student media or as interns for professional media outlets. The scholarships range from $3,000 to $6,000 each

The winners are:

Founders’ Scholarships

Meghan Holland, Amarillo, Texas, Amarillo College

Hannah Ortega, Lucas, TX, The University of Texas at Austin

Reece Nations, San Antonio, TX, Texas Tech University

Jimmy Banks Scholarship

Morgan Kuehler, Austin, TX, The University of Texas at Austin



Barry Bishop Scholarship

Hannah Onder, Fort Worth, TX, Texas Wesleyan University



Dolly and Paul Bolton Scholarship

Allyson Ortegon, Cibolo, TX, The University of Texas at Austin



John “Brick” Elliott Scholarship

Lizzy Spangler, Spring, TX, University of North Texas



Wilbur Evans Scholarship

Tiana Woodard, Austin, TX, The University of Texas at Austin



George Moore Scholarship

Arianna Flores, Boerne, TX, The University of Texas at Austin



Sarah and Ernest Butler Scholarship

Anuraga (Raga) Justin, Austin, TX, The University of Texas at Austin



George Christian Scholarship

Elizabeth (Liza) Anderson, Houston, TX, The University of Texas at Austin

Verne Lundquist Scholarship

Luke Henkhaus, Brenham, TX, Texas A&M University



Darrell K. Royal Scholarship

Jakob Rodriguez, San Marcos, TX, Texas State University



Stuart Long Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Journalists

Carrington Tatum, Garland, TX, Texas State University



Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Scholarship

Ryan Chandler, Houston, TX, The University of Texas at Austin

Applications were received from students attending the following colleges and universities: Amarillo College, Baylor University, St. Edward's University, Texas A&M University, Texas State University, Texas Tech University, Texas Wesleyan University, University of North Texas, and The University of Texas at Austin.



“It is with great pride that we recognize these students with scholarships designed to assist them in reaching their journalistic goals. Their commitment to journalistic excellence across all disciplines is exemplary and worthy of this recognition,” said Patti C. Smith, Headliners Foundation Academic Excellence Chair and International Media Consultant.

“Over 35 years ago, the Headliners Foundation was established by members of the Headliners Club in Austin to recognize this commitment to journalism. Providing these substantial scholarships to students across the state is one of the important ways we carry out that mission.”

About The Headliners Foundation of Texas: Founded in 1983, the Headliners Foundation of Texas is a 501(c)(3) that promotes excellence in journalism by providing scholarships to promising communications students; recognizing outstanding works of journalism and leaders in the industry; and sponsoring special projects that promote journalistic excellence and preserve history.

