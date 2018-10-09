2018 Jazztober Season Continues Tonight

Jazztober is a free jazz concert on Tuesday nights in October. Bring your lawn chair and a picnic to the lawn of the historic Bivins Home at 1000 S. Polk St. in Center City.

The porch of the Bivins Mansion becomes the stage for free live jazz from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

2018 Schedule

October 9 – Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus

October 16 – Patrick Swindell & Esquire Jazz

October 23 – The Martini’s

Jazztober is free thanks to their sponsors: