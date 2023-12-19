KILLEEN, Texas / ASHLAND, Ohio (FOX 44) – A woman wanted by the Killeen Police Department for murder has been arrested in Ohio.

The United States Marshals Service’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 32-year-old Zykeshalla Tyree Murphy on Tuesday morning. Murphy and another man were wanted in connection to a May 2014 murder which took place in Killeen.

A warrant for Murphy’s arrest was issued four days ago, and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Texas started working the investigation into Murphy’s whereabouts. Investigators found Murphy was currently on bond for a petty theft in Ashland, Ohio.

Members of the NOVFTF were able to find Murphy and arrest her without incident at a home in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue in Ashland. She was booked into the Ashland County Jail, and will remain there until she can be extradited back to Texas to answer for the charges against her.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “This fugitive may have thought she would be able to run from justice forever, but dedicated officers in Texas made sure this case didn’t go unsolved. The U.S. Marshals Service will ensure that when fugitives are identified they are arrested as quickly as possible to keep our communities across the country safe.”