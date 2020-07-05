$20 million funding opportunity to strengthen America’s water infrastructure

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week the Senate will consider a new stimulus package in July but some fear a new jobs report could derail any plans for a second round of economic relief payments to Americans.

The US unemployment rate fell to 11.1% as the economy added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. This follows May's report showing the country gained 2.5 million jobs. With an employment growth trend in place, many analysts feel lawmakers might move past a second round of stimulus checks pointing to early signs of an economic recovery.