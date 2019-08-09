2 sentenced for 2013 murder of Oklahoma man

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two of the three people arrested for the murder of a 77-year-old Alva, Oklahoma man have been sentenced.

Zachary Wilson, 29, and Jeremy Scott, 33, entered pleas of no contest to Murder in the First Degree in Cimarron County District Court.

Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended.

Scott also was sentenced to life in prison with all but 35 years suspended.

The third defendant in the case, Timothy Dees, 29, has a court date scheduled for September.

Wilson, Scott, and Dees were arrested back in February for the murder of Charles Nieman, who was traveling through Boise City, Oklahoma on June 12, 2013 with his wife, when they stopped at the Loaf ‘N Jug convenience store.

Officials said the couple was approached by a man who pointed a gun at Charles Nieman wanted his wallet. They said the man then shot Nieman and fled on foot, and the vehicle the shooter got out of drove away at the same time.

In December 2018, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Unit started reviewing the case. OBSI said agents re-tested a shell casing and entered it into the Integrated Ballistic Identification System (IBIS). The casing was originally run through IBIS in 2014 with no hits. When it was re-entered in 2018, there was a hit from a case out of Colorado. Agents said this led them to several states, and ultimately resulted in the arrests of the three suspects.